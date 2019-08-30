Velma Rose Mundhenke
FORMERLY OF MARSHALL, TX Funeral Services for Mrs. Velma Rose Mundhenke, age 90, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Windthorst, KS.
Mrs. Mundhenke was born January 31, 1929 in Ford, KS to Lewis A. Nau and Adelia Koechner Nau. Velma met her loving husband, Lloyd E. Mundhenke, and they were married August 13, 1949, they would go on to make their home in Marshall, TX and spend many wonderful years together before his passing. Mrs. Mundhenke was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church for many years. She worked as a record keeper and in her spare time enjoyed gardening and traveling with her family. Later in life you could find Velma enthralled in her favorite television shows, especially soap operas and game shows.
Mrs. Mundhenke is preceded in death by her husband, her parents; two brothers, Raymond Nau, and Everett Nau; and her sister Viola Dunworth; and brother in law, Jack Dunworth. Velma is survived by her daughters, Karen Hayes, and Sharen Martin and husband Phillip; grandchildren, Christopher Martin and wife Lydia McClain, Lindsey Nicks, Kenneth Hayes, Jr., Carolyn Quick, Cristina Allen and husband Justin, and John Quick, III and wife Carrie, and 10 great grandchildren. Velma Rose Mundhenke is much loved and will be deeply missed.
