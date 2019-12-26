Vera Wilson
MARSHALL, TX Vera Nichols Wilson, 95, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1924 in Shelby County, Texas to parents Sam and Della Goochie Nichols.
Vera graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1941. After graduation she went to work for Sears in Shreveport, Louisiana. In 1949 Vera transferred to Sears in Marshall, Texas where she worked for over 30 years until retirement. On December 19, 1975 Vera married J. L. Wilson. She was a loving wife, grandmother, and aunt who took great care of her family and friends. Vera enjoyed gardening, especially her azaleas which surrounded her home in Marshall. She delighted in family gatherings and attending her grandchildren's activities. She was always the first to respond to a need in the neighborhood which continued into her time spent living at Reunion Inn. She will be well remembered for her servant spirit and delicious homemade chocolate pies.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, husband J. L. Wilson, stepson Donald Duane Wilson, and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her stepdaughter Kaye Wilson Page (Jimmy); grandchildren Christi Page Victor (Allen), Candice Page, James Page (Jennifer), and Catherine Page; and great grandchildren Madalyn Page, Kaylea Page, and Grayson Page, Cameron Victor and Alaina Victor; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday December 26, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Page, James Page, Allen Victor, Cameron Victor, special nephew Gene Gray, and Johnny Davenport.
The family extends sincere gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Reunion Inn and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Vera. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Community Health Core at PO 6800, Longview, TX 75601.
Vera graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1941. After graduation she went to work for Sears in Shreveport, Louisiana. In 1949 Vera transferred to Sears in Marshall, Texas where she worked for over 30 years until retirement. On December 19, 1975 Vera married J. L. Wilson. She was a loving wife, grandmother, and aunt who took great care of her family and friends. Vera enjoyed gardening, especially her azaleas which surrounded her home in Marshall. She delighted in family gatherings and attending her grandchildren's activities. She was always the first to respond to a need in the neighborhood which continued into her time spent living at Reunion Inn. She will be well remembered for her servant spirit and delicious homemade chocolate pies.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, husband J. L. Wilson, stepson Donald Duane Wilson, and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her stepdaughter Kaye Wilson Page (Jimmy); grandchildren Christi Page Victor (Allen), Candice Page, James Page (Jennifer), and Catherine Page; and great grandchildren Madalyn Page, Kaylea Page, and Grayson Page, Cameron Victor and Alaina Victor; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday December 26, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Page, James Page, Allen Victor, Cameron Victor, special nephew Gene Gray, and Johnny Davenport.
The family extends sincere gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Reunion Inn and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Vera. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Community Health Core at PO 6800, Longview, TX 75601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.