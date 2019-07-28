Vernelle Paine
COPPARAS COVE Mrs. Vernelle Paine, 98, left us on July 22, 2019 to be with her Lord, her beloved husband Bob, and those she loved throughout her life. Mrs. Paine was born June 30, 1921 near Kosse, TX to Austin Grady and Lena Kennedy Brown, and grew up in Marlin, TX. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX. Visitation will be at Sullivan Funeral Home Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Vernelle graduated high school in 1938 and after taking drafting classes from Texas A&M and became one of the few female drafters in the WWII aircraft industry, executing technical drawings for the Convair B-24 Liberator and the XC-99. While working in a Marlin department store, Vernelle saw a young man enter. They quickly bonded, and after his three-year tour in the Pacific, she married Robert Paine in 1946. Thus began a seventy year love affair ended only by his death.
Mrs. Paine's primary focus in life was as a wife and mother. She also had a successful career as a medical secretary and office manager. Vernelle enjoyed serving her church, being in the local art league, and participating in community activities. One of her greatest pleasures was painting in pastels in the latter part of her life, for which she was awarded numerous ribbons.
Vernelle is preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents; and her siblings, Wilford Brown, Doris Wilson, Ruth Sypert, Roland Brown, and Grady Brown. Mrs. Paine is survived by her son, Col (ret) Robert Paine and his wife Suzanne; grandchildren Col Jeffrey Paine and his wife Kim, Christopher Paine and his wife Stephanie, Robyn Horton and her husband Chanse; and great grandchildren Brandon, Christopher, Shannon, Tyler, Madeline and Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4700 Victory Dr. Marshall, TX 75672, or to a charity of choice.
