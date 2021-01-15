Vickie Lynn Grubbs Chisholm
JEFFERSON Vickie Lynn Grubbs Chisholm went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan 5, 2021 in Carrollton, TX. A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at New Prospect Cemetery, officiated by Deacon Jim Finstrom and under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home of Jefferson, TX. Visitation will be prior to funeral services between 11:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. at Haggard Funeral Home.
Vickie was born November 28, 1957 in Marshall, TX to Vance and Louise Grubbs. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1976. Vickie was a member of the Jefferson High School Band serving as a majorette. She then earned her Bachelor degree in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX in 1980. Vickie met her devoted husband, Steve while they were students at SFA. After graduation from college, she and Steve were married on June 21, 1980.
Vickie was a loving wife, mother, and adoring grandmother to a one-year-old grandson, Leo Vance. Vickie loved her family and friends and cherished every moment she spent with them. Vickie and her family lived in Carrollton 23 years and were parents to their three children Adam, Carrie, and Michael. Vickie was a devout Christian and a member of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, TX. She was employed by Gateway Mortgage in Dallas, TX.
Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Vance Grubbs and her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Grady Capel and Mr. and Mrs. Luther Grubbs.
She is survived by her mother Louise Grubbs, beloved husband of 40 years Steve Chisholm, three children Adam Chisholm and wife Rebecca, daughter Carrie Chisholm, Michael Chisholm and wife Heather, grandson Leo Vance Chisholm, sister Debbie Grubbs Sterling and husband Eddie, brothers-in-law James Chisholm and wife Joan, Mike Chisholm and wife Rozan, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Pallbearers are Adam Chisholm, Michael Chisholm, Reece Sterling, Ryan Sterling, Jesse Chisholm, and Jonah Long.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 523 N. Polk St., Jefferson, TX 75657 or New Prospect Cemetery, 1312 East Prospect Rd., Jefferson, TX 75657.
