GRAPEVINE, TX Virginia Claire Russell, 92, a resident of Rockwall, TX, was called to the Lord September 1, 2020 after a long battle with several health issues. She was born to Hugh and Lurline McClelland on March 20, 1928 and was a graduate of Marshall High School and North Texas State University in Denton. She then moved to Harlingen, TX where she began a long and distinguished teaching career and married Merrill W. Russell, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William McClelland; and her former husband. She is survived by her two sons, Merrill W. Rusty Russell, III, DDS of Austin and Dean H. Dusty Russell of Rockwall; and three grandchildren, Merrill W. Russell, IV, Alexis C. Russell, and Samantha Russell.
Memorial contributions are suggested for animal rescue at ASPCA.org.
