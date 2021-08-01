Vivian Delois Washington
KILLEEN Funeral service for Mrs. Vivian Delois Washington, 72 of Killeen, TX will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Chisolm's Family Funeral Home in Killeen, TX. Burial will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Viewing will be held two hours prior to the service (11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.) at the funeral home. Mrs. Washington passed away July 24, 2021, in Harker Heights, TX. She was born May 20, 1949, in Marshall, TX. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.