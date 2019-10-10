Vivian Miller
MARSHALL Our precious Nana, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend was truly one of a kind. Vivian attended Port Caddo Baptist Church in her adult life where she taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed the simple pleasures that life had to offer. Gardening, raking leaves, and shelling peas were some of her favorite things to do. After church on Sundays, you could find her watching football and yelling at the TV while enjoying a home cooked meal. She loved gospel music and sitting on the porch while watching the humming birds eat at her feeders. Camping at the lake was also a cherished pastime where many wonderful family memories were made. We have no doubt that our sweet Nana is with our Heavenly Father, happy and pain free. If you shed tears, make sure they are tears of joy, because she is now rejoicing with the Lord and the ones who have gone before her. She is in the arms of the love of her life once again, our sweet Bop. Mrs. Miller joined the Lord peacefully, surrounded by her family. Vivian is survived by daughters, Karen Miller, Rhonda Phelps and husband Steve; granddaughter, Stephanie Rhodes and husband, Tim; grandson, Steven Phelps and wife, Stephanie; granddaughter, Melissa Craddock and husband, Lonnie; grandson, Chad Miller and wife, Ann; great grandson, Collin Rhodes and fiance, Grace Fincher; great grandsons, Jaxon Phelps and Chase Rhodes; great granddaughter, Maci Rhodes; sister, Jan Purtle and husband, Herbert; sister, Dale Jackson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Vivian is preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Miller (Bop); son, Ronnie Miller; brothers, Travis, GF, Jaime, Dewey, and John Davis; sisters, Ruby Carlton, Ora Bishop, Audrey Dean, Christeen Payne, Edith Elkins and Jesteen Messick. Special Thanks: The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Julie Chaler, Barb Ryder, and the rest of Heartsway Hospice, including longtime family friend Dr. James Logan for their love, care and support during this difficult time. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home at 1:00pm with Bro. Ron Segers officiating. Interment to follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
