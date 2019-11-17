Walter Lowry Huffman
Walter Lowry Huffman passed away in Longview, Texas on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1949 in Dallas, Texas to Walter S. and Loise Lowry Huffman.
Walter was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by daughter, Erika Huffman; stepson, Joseph Avila and wife Tonia; granddaughter, Sarah Avila; and sisters, Holly Liles and Laurie Huffman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He enjoyed a 30-year friendship with Bunny Key, who passed in April. Her son, Kelly, became an adopted son. Along with his partner Shelly, Kelly assisted in caring for Walter in recent years.
Walter's 70 years was well lived and well loved. After graduating from Irving High School, he studied Bio-Engineering at Texas State Technical Institute-Waco. He left to help manage his uncle's dairy farm. Later in life, he returned to college, obtaining a degree in Industrial Maintenance from TSTC in Marshall. He performed a wide variety of jobs during his life. He was a skilled welder, the operator of a pit furnace and numerous types of machinery, and maintenance technician for a large plastics manufacturer.
Walter enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, including collecting antiques and specialty items, sharing tales of conspiracy theories, and animal husbandry. Probably his most beloved hobby was creating inventions and solutions to problems, and writing these down in spiral notebooks. He was a beloved family member and friend to many, with a large circle of friends. He was known for his loving and generous nature. Walter never turned anyone away from his door, whether a stray animal or person in need, and was always happy to lend a hand to family, friends and neighbors. He will truly be missed.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
