Walter Reed Dean
JEFFERSON — On Friday September 24, 2021, Walter R. Dean loving husband and father of four children left his earthly body to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 87. He is preceded in death by his father Samuel Dean, mother Ruby (Jewell) Pirtle, and daughter Cindy Dean.
He was born in Tyler, Texas on December 8,1933 to Samuel and Ruby (Jewell) Dean. At the age of 18 Walter joined the Air Force and spent 20 years serving his country on domestic and foreign assignments. He moved his wife and family to Woodlawn, Texas and finished his military career at Barksdale AFB in Bossier City, La. After leaving the military he started a trucking business with his wife Joyce, which they ran until they retired.
Walter is survived by the love of his life for 68 years Joyce Dean; sons Doyle Dean and wife Mary, Ronnie Dean and wife Becky, daughter Janet Atkins and husband Mike; brother BJ Dean; grandchildren Ryan Kauzlarich, Robert Dean, James Dean, Chere Hall, Alison Holmes, Nia Atkins, and Wesley Brashear; great grandchildren Autumn Brasher, Emerson Dean, Weiland Dean, Caleb Dean, Kayleigh Dean, Austin Grinnell, Tyler Walker, along with various nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for will be held at Downs Funeral Home for Walter on Saturday October 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Food Pantry or Samaritan’s Purse through Port Caddo Baptist Church 3712 Karnack, TX 75672 where Walter and Joyce have been members for several years.
