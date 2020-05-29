Wanda Faye Williams - Johnson
MARSHALL Wanda Faye Johnson was born in Karnack, Texas on February 15, 1952. She was the baby of six children. She was born to the parentage of John Ester Williams and Aline Mitchell Williams. Faye, affectionately called by her family, went to be with the Lord in his loving arms on May 24, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents; oldest sister, Peggy Jo James; and brother Charles Williams.
Faye is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jamie Johnson; sons, Jamie Jai Johnson II and Justin (Rachel) Johnson; grandchildren, Rhleigh and Jace Johnson; sister, Pearlie M. Yancy; brothers, Clarence Williams and Johns Ester Williams; honorary daughter, Sabrina King. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Faye was a virtuous woman who loved the Lord and her family to the fullest. To know her was to love her. She will always live in our hearts forever.
A Graveside services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Algoma Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Viewing will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, Texas from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.