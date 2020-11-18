Wanda Lewis Easley
MARSHALL Beloved wife, cherished mother and grandmother, treasured sister and friend, Wanda Joy Lewis Easley, 78, passed away in Longview, Texas on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Wanda was born in Livingston, Texas on June 7, 1942 to Willie Porter Lewis and Thelma (Thompson) Lewis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Thelma Lewis Burleson; her parents-in-law, James W. Easley, Sr. and Jackie Bankston Easley; brother-in-law, John A. Pizzitola, and stepfather, Byron Burleson. Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, James (Jim) Wesley Easley, Jr.; her children, Angela Mayeaux, Amy Paige (Scott), Andrea Morris (Patrick), Aaron Easley, and Andy Easley (Ariana); grandchildren, Austin, Selah, Maceo, Brayden, Emilee, Callie and Josie; sister, Patricia Lewis; sister-in-law, Peggy Pizzitola; brother-in-law, Robert Easley (Linda), as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Wanda graduated from Lutcher Stark High School in Orange, TX, where she and Jim met and became sweethearts. After their marriage in 1964 she worked as an administrative assistant in several companies prior to having children. Over the years she was active as a leader for Camp Fire Girls, Parent Teacher Association member, and booster club member for Marshall High School Band and Mavettes. Since the 1970s, Wanda owned and operated Gibson Pharmacy with her husband. Wanda served on the Board of Directors for Choices Adolescent Treatment Center with the goal of ministering to struggling teens.
Wanda was a member of Cypress Valley Bible Church, where she served fearlessly in every way God called her. Most recently, she enjoyed sharing the gospel with children in Kidz Life. Wanda also served in women's ministries and used her home to offer hospitality to college students and others in the community. She loved people with her whole heart and was always there to counsel, love, and share her faith with all. She was a firm believer in Jesus for eternal life. Her greatest joy was her family and the precious memories made with each of them. Wanda was beloved and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Cypress Valley Bible Church with Bob Bryant officiating. Pallbearers will be Austin Mayeaux, Maceo Morris, Scott Paige, Brayden Easley, Patrick Morris and Douglas Reagan. Honorary Pallbearers are Bob Easley, Bailey Moseley, John Kiple, Dare Westmoreland, Jim Lynch, John Goodding, Steve Patrick, and Russ Perry. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
To all who will be able to attend services in person, the family has asked that we hold dear what would have been held dear by Wanda found in Phillippians 2:3 calling us to Out of humility, treat one another as more important than yourself. With this in mind we ask that everyone follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a medical expense fund for Wanda's grandnephew, John-Bryan Jarrett, (gofundme.com) or to Portion for Orphans (portionfororphans.org).
