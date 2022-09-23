Wanda Lou Yates
SCOTTSVILLE — Wanda Lou Yates, long-time resident of Scottsville, Texas, passed away at the age of 86 on September 21, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Yates Memorial Cemetery. A time for visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home.
Wanda was born on November 13, 1935, in Annona, Texas to Earl and Prue Franklin. After graduating from Marshall High School in 1954, she met and married Robert L. Yates on November 25, 1954. They shared 67 years together before his passing on September 5, 2022.
She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star #356, St. Marks United Methodist Church since 1961 and was the bookkeeper for Yates Construction and W.A. George Plumbing for many years. She served her community by participating in meals on wheels with her close friend Benita. In her free time, she enjoyed annual trips to Branson, MO with the “Golden Girls” and playing bridge. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known and loved her as her family did.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Prue Franklin; her husband, Robert L. Yates; brother, E.J. Lawrence; great grandsons, Robert Tyler Robbins and Colton Oney and in laws, Col. Robert B. and Vera D. Yates.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Yates-Oney (Truman) and Stacy Yates Scott (Jeramy); grandchildren, Jennifer Brannan (Danny), Shannon Talley, Cole Silliman, Myah Silliman, Kade Silliman and Trey Oney (Candi); great-grandchildren, Kylie Layton, Ayden Layton, Breah Ives, Ava Ives and Skylar Sowell (Cody); great-great-grandchildren, Paisley Robbins, her mother, Ryan Robbins and Kinsley Robbins and Elena Sowell and her special fur companion Odie Oney along with numerous other family and friends.
A very special thank you to her care givers, Theresa Brown, Lola Spellman, Wanda Wilson, Annie Lee, Shirley Carver and Heartsway Hospice.
Serving as pallbearers, Truman Oney, Danny Brannan, Ty Brannan, Carson Brannan, Trey Oney, Jeramy Scott, Kade Silliman and Ayden Layton. Honorary pallbearers, Dr. Dan Moller, Gary Fort, Travis Kenny, Larry Ford, Bob Brasch and Rick Long.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to St. Marks United Methodist Church or The Pet Palace.
