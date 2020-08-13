Waylon Gene Buchanan, Sr.
MARSHALL Waylon Gene Coach Buck, Big Daddy Buchanan, age 39 born August 27, 1933 in Bryans Mill, Texas, passed away on August 7, 2020 just 20 days shy of celebrating the 47th anniversary of his 39th birthday. He is survived by his wife Ila of 65 years; his three children; Sandy East, Buck Buchanan Jr., and Connie Buchanan; his sister, Agnes (Don) Phillips; six grandchildren; Ben (Melina) East, Erin Buchanan, Alysia East, Dora (Brock) Booth, Leigh Ann Buchanan, and Chloe Buchanan; six great grandchildren, Sally and Hazel Booth, Westleigh Hunter, Kaydence Rowland, Mikey & Cheyenne Howard; nephew, Larry Davis (Margaret). He is also survived by various other nieces and nephews.
Coach Buck began his coaching career in San Benito, Texas in 1955 and retired from coaching completely in 2004. He was loved by all he knew, and well known for his kindness, teaching, and Big Blue Truck. He was an amazing man and will be missed dearly. Coach was a beloved coach, father, friend, and BIG DADDY! He was preceded in death by his parents, Minnie Ola and Hubert Buchanan, brother Charles Allen Buchanan. He touched the lives of everyone he met and will be missed by all. Memorial services for Waylon Gene Buck Buchanan will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Downs Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Pete Sellers officiating and services memorial arrangements under the care of Downs Funeral Home of Marshall, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association and or to River Crossing Cowboy Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.downsfuneralhome.com
