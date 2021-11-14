Wayne B. Thomas
WASKOM — Wayne B. Thomas
Sunrise: February 16, 1932 - Sunset: November 12, 2021
It was a cold Tuesday, that February 16, 1932, when Wayne Thomas entered the world, arriving as the fourth child of Ben and Laura McIntyre Thomas. Wayne graduated from Borger High School in 1951. With the onset of the Korean War and a simple draft notice, Wayne’s life’s journey led him to the two greatest things in his life. First, he found and turned his life over to Christ as his Savior and secondly, he found that special someone that would be his best friend, wife, and mother of his children. Wayne completed his Engineering degree at Texas Tech University and went on to provide for his family through a brilliant engineering career. The life that they would lead blessed them with three children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. His true passion was his family and witnessing for Christ. His life was truly changed when he accepted Christ into his life, and he wanted to share his blessing with everyone. He witnessed for Christ in both his actions and spoken words. He moved to this area in January 1987 to work for Thiokol. He was blessed to have special friendships with so many people, and if he were to meet you, he either told you about his salvation or how he met his wife. He was also honored to serve as a deacon in the church, serving Christ and his fellow man as much as possible.
Services for Wayne will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Crossroads Baptist Church with Rev. David Rice and Rev. Derrick Hicks officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. til service time. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
The family of Wayne Thomas would like to thank Heartsway Hospice for their tender care of our father and our mother during this very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Crossroads Baptist Church Local Evangelistic Effort.
