Wayne Cisco, Sr.
MARSHALL A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Wayne Cisco Sr. will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church. Msgr. Zacharias Kunnakkattuthara will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
Wayne Cisco Sr., 87, of Marshall, Texas was born on June 1, 1934 to his parents, Alvis Doyal Cisco and Fannie Wilson. Mr. Cisco passed away on June 7, 2021. He was a lifetime resident of Marshall. Mr. Cisco's hobby was work, he retired at the age of 82. He enjoyed western shows, dancing, having dirty cokes, and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved his Catholic faith. Mr. Cisco loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Cisco is survived by his children, Wayne Cisco Jr. and wife Cathy, Marcus Cisco and wife Denise, Laura Cisco Kavanaugh and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Heather Downs and husband Martin, Christopher Cisco, Samantha Longley, Mary Kavanaugh, Kevin Kavanaugh, Thomas Kavanaugh; great-grandchildren, Kinley Claire Downs and Vivian Kavanaugh; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
Mr. Cisco is preceded in death by his parents, Alvis Doyal and Fannie Cisco; loving wife, Martha Marie Mejia Cisco; twelve brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Joseph Catholic Church or Marshall Animal Shelter in his honor.
