Wayne Elliott Fields
MARSHALL Wayne Fields was born December 2, 1947 to Jessie Fields and Vera Kincaid in Marshall, Texas. He passed away January 25, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Wayne Fields entered the United States Army and served his country honorably for nearly two decades, including in the Vietnam War. Fields served more than 9 years as a Missile-Launcher Repairer and more than 14 years as a Unit Supply Specialist. During his service, Mr. Fields earned the rank of E6. SSG. Fields received numerous decorations, medals and badges, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Driver and Mechanical Badge. Other military honors include the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Army Service Ribbon and the Army Commendation Metal. While stationed in Meisau, Germany in 1977, SSG Fields met Mrs. Anita Scherer in Miesau, Germany. In 1982, SSG Fields and Mrs. Scherer married.
Mr. Fields and his wife had three children, Jesse Charles Fields, James Ellis Fields and Sarah (Tommie) Kay Thomas. Mr. Fields also has a daughter, Neshia Fields-Olson, from a previous marriage.
SSG. Fields retired from the United State Army in 1984.
SSG. Fields is preceded in death by his father, his mother, his wife, and two brothers Glenn and Michael Fields.
SSG. Fields is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one brother, five sisters, other relatives and friends. Funeral services with military honors, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX is scheduled for 10:30 am Saturday January 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marshall, TX; Viewing, Friday, January 29, 2021 from 4 pm - 7 pm at Peoples Legacy Annex; Interment at Old Powder Mill Cemetery, Marshall, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.