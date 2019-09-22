Wayne Rich, Jr.
JEFFERSON Funeral Services for Wayne Rich, of Jefferson, TX are scheduled for Monday, September 23, 2019 at 6pm in Central Baptist Church, 106 E Fannin St, Marshall, TX 75670, officiated by his family, and under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. A time of Visitation will be held from 4pm to 5:30pm prior to the service. Wayne passed away on September 18, 2019 in Longview, TX. Husband, Father, Brother, Son and Friend described Wayne. He was surrounded by his family, friends and the nursing staff at Christus Good Shepherd Medical ICU for two days before going to sit in Heaven with his Father. He was 47 years old.
Garland Wayne Rich Jr. was born on August 16, 1972 in Marshall, TX. to Buddy Rich, Sr. and Norma Morris Rich. He was raised in the Hampton Addition in Jefferson, TX but later moved across the road to FM 728 when he was 12 years old. Wayne graduated from Jefferson High School in 1990 and attended college at the University of Houston and studied Culinary Arts. Wayne met Lacy Fielden, his soulmate, best friend and future wife in 2001 and they got married on February 21, 2005. He was a welder by trade, taught by his father, and traveled all over the United States with his wife and young son. He also later coached Zaynan's baseball team. In 2015, he purchased Jefferson Automotive Store (NAPA) from his father. He ran a successful business in Jefferson and loved his customers.
Wayne enjoyed playing poker on Tuesday evenings with close friends and sending a weekly poker snapchat out, boating, skiing at Lake O the Pines, kayaking on Caddo Lake, gardening at home, hummingbird WARS with his Mother, Friday night dates with his wife and lounging on Sunday afternoons while watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed tinkering on his 1993 foxbody yellow mustang and spending time with and cooking for his family.
He was preceded in death by Comet, his Boston Terrier and Snoopy, his Amerian Bulldog.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lacy Fielden Rich; his son, Zaynan Rich; parents, Buddy and Norma Rich; sister, Jennifer Rich; niece, Jade Smith; nephew, William Smith; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Kenneth and Sarah Fielden; numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, three dogs, and two cats.
It was Wayne's choice to donate his organs to others in need and Wayne's joy for life will live on through those who loved him. Since Wayne was an organ donor, he saved many lives and his loving spirit will live on in those lives that he saved. He is a hero to many.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to your favorite animal hospital or shelter in memory of Wayne Rich.
