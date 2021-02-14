Wayne Vaught Horton
MARSHALL Wayne Vaught Horton, age 85, was born October 1, 1935, in Emory, Texas and died February 6, 2021, in Shreveport, Louisiana, was glad to have avoided COVID but succumbed to heart and kidney failure. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John Edwin Horton and Lillian Mae Vaught Horton; his sister, Bettye J. Horton Brumfield Raney; his brother, John Davis Horton; his great-grandson, Jack Michael Horton; his nephew, Tech Sergeant John E. Horton and brothers-in-law, David W. Brumfield, A. Hassel Joice, Bill M. Joice, and Henry Clay Moore, Jr. Mr. Horton is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy R. Joice Horton; his sons, Dr. Michael Wayne Horton and wife, Betsy Howell Horton of Lakeway, Texas, and Gary Dean Horton and wife, Paula Mitchell Horton of Bryan, Texas, and his daughter, Pamela J. Horton Stanfield and husband, J. Russell Stanfield of Claremore, Oklahoma. Mr. Horton is also survived by his grandchildren, Dr. Ryan Wayne Horton and wife, Rachel Platis Horton of Austin, Texas, Megan Horton Koehler and husband, Steven Koehler of Houston, Texas, William R. Stanfield and wife, Dr. Amanda Geisinger Stanfield of New Durham, New Hampshire, Stephanie M. Stanfield Muller of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Andrew J. Stanfield of Claremore, Oklahoma; his sisters-in-law, Betty P. Joice Moore of Wimberley, Texas, Hope Davis Joice of Dallas, Texas and Marilyn Hereth Horton of Portland, Oregon; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Horton was a long time resident of Marshall, Texas, and was a member of the Methodist Church. He is a graduate of Texas High School, Class of 1954, in Texarkana, Texas. He attended Texarkana Junior College, University of Texas at Austin, Kilgore College, and Texas State Technical College of Marshall, Texas. Mr. Horton served in the U. S. Air Force. After 34 1/2 years, Mr. Horton retired from Morton Thiokol. He was a member of The Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution as a descendant of General William Lee Davidson of North Carolina, and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Wayne and Peggy shared a passion of researching genealogy. They spent much time traveling to libraries, cemeteries, court houses, and family homesteads in Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi to research about their ancestors. Wayne loved gardening and enjoyed giving plants to friends and family members. His other hobbies included traveling and in past years fishing, golfing, bowling and painting nature scenes. He enjoyed his family and friends, their mixed breed and basset hound dogs, and watching sports on TV. Wayne was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. Due to current weather conditions, the service will be postponed until a later date to be determined. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
