Wilbur Buddy Wood

Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Rain likely, heavy at times in the morning. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.