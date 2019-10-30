Wilbur Buddy Wood
IRVING Wilbur Buddy Wood was born on Wednesday, July 8, 1931 in Marshall, Texas to Wilbur and Ester Belle (Solomon) Wood. He passed peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 88 years of age. Buddy lived in Marshall with his parents and sister Jedy and where he met the love of his life, Addie Tot Tittle. After heading off to Texas A & M, he married Tot and joined the United States Air Force. After the service and receiving an honorable discharge, Buddy and Tot settled back in Marshall, where they began raising a family. In 1963, Buddy, Tot and their children, Bob, Bill and Beth moved to Irving, where they became members at Plymouth Park Baptist Church. Buddy had been a Deacon for many years at Plymouth Park Baptist Church, he loved being a part of this growing church, and was dedicated to helping it grow.
Buddy was a car salesman for most of his adult life. His personality was perfect for this job because he loved people and enjoyed hearing their stories as well as sharing his own. He always listened to his customers and took the time to get to know them and because of this, over the years, Buddy built up a clientele of repeat customers and friends. He was deeply missed by many after his retirement from Bankston Nissan in Irving.
After his retirement, Buddy was able to spend more time in his backyard, tending flowers and watching the birds, as well as taking up a hobby of painting. He enjoyed creating beauty in his yard, in carving and in his art and enjoyed sharing his paintings with those he loved.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents Ester Belle and Wilbur Wood, sister Jedy, wife of 62 years, Tot Wood and son Bill Wood. He is survived by his son Wilbur Bob Wood of Bedford; daughter Beth Ussery and husband Michael of Colleyville; grandchildren Ricky Wood, Courtney Ussery, Chas Wood, Ryan Ussery, Kelsey Ussery, Somer Baldock, Ashley Wood and Jake Wood as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will be receiving friends between 6:00 and 8:00pm, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Brown's Memorial Funeral Home, 707 N. MacArthur Blvd in Irving. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 1, 2019 also at the funeral home. A committal with Military Honors will be held at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, for family only.
