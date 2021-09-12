William Alvin Parker
JEFFERSON — William Alvin Parker, 72, passed away on September 5, 2021. He was born February 5, 1949 in Houston, Texas, to Claude Parker and Frances Champion Abreu.
He served in the United States Navy for 4 years. Most of his lifetime was spent in law enforcement, where he later retired from Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Dickinson, Texas.
He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Parker of Houston, and Kimberly’s Mother, Donna Mithani of Houston; his Mother Frances Abreu of Jefferson, his Aunt Fannie Hordern of Jefferson; cousins John Patterson of Marshall, Brenda Hernandez of Marshall, Luke McQueen and his wife Jennifer McQueen, their children Logan, and Wesley of Jefferson; several other cousins and extended family from Marshall and Jefferson. William was a very loving father and son.
Arrangement by East Texas Funeral Home, Longview, Texas.
