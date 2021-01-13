William B. Shaver
HARLETON William B. Shaver, 80, of Harleton, Texas was born on August 20, 1940 in Bradley, Arkansas to his parents, John Wesley and Inez Williams Shaver. Mr. Shaver passed away on January 11, 2021 in Longview, Texas. He loved hunting, fishing, working outdoors on different welding projects and building things.
Mr. Shaver is survived by his sons, Wesley Buddy Shaver and wife, Zana of Marshall, TX, Jeff Shaver of Harleton, TX, David Shaver and wife, Charon of Gilmer, TX, Mark Shaver of Gladewater, TX, and Scott Shaver of Marshall, TX; sister, Debbie Burkes and husband, Mickey of Shreveport, LA. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Mr. Shaver is preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley and Inez Shaver; sister, Josephine Procell; brothers, John Shaver and Archie Shaver.
Arrangements were made by Downs Funeral Home; online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
Mr. Shaver is survived by his sons, Wesley Buddy Shaver and wife, Zana of Marshall, TX, Jeff Shaver of Harleton, TX, David Shaver and wife, Charon of Gilmer, TX, Mark Shaver of Gladewater, TX, and Scott Shaver of Marshall, TX; sister, Debbie Burkes and husband, Mickey of Shreveport, LA. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Mr. Shaver is preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley and Inez Shaver; sister, Josephine Procell; brothers, John Shaver and Archie Shaver.
Arrangements were made by Downs Funeral Home; online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.