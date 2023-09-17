William “Bill” Kirbow
HOT SPRINGS, AR — William (Bill) Kirbow of Hot Springs, Arkansas died September 12, 2023. He was born January 3, 1933 to William S. Kirbow and Lillie Kirbow in San Augustine, Texas. After retiring from General Mills, Bill enjoyed gardening, growing beautiful azaleas and tomatoes, feeding the birds and bird watching. Bill was a charter member of Rock Steady Boxing Hot Springs, participating in the program for five years and rarely missing a class. Bill is survived by his children Randy Kirbow (Yvonne), Lynn Kirbow (Sharon), Russell Rogers (Jackie) and Linda Davis (Jim); grandchildren Shannon Davis, Amy Fields (David), Justin Kirbow, Chris Kirbow, Brittany Kirbow, Joshua Kirbow; 5 great grandchildren; brothers Clyde Kirbow, Sammy Kirbow; and friend Vinnie Maroney. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Louise Rogers Kirbow, son Kirk Kirbow, grandson Matthew Rogers, sisters Dixie West, Beatrice Singleton, and brothers Charles Kirbow, Billy Kirbow, James Kirbow. The family thanks Brandon Mabry and Shanena Zeno of Capital M Care Homes and Hospice Home Care for the loving care provided to Bill. Arrangements are with Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. up until service time at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 19 at the Little Chapel by the Lake in Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com
