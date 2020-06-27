William Bud Hopson, III
William Bud Beauford Hopson, III, 85, passed away in Waxahachie, Texas on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Bud was born in Marshall, Texas on January 16, 1935 to William B. and Marjorie Bess (Cato) Hopson, II. He grew up in Marshall and graduated from Marshall High School. William went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Texas A&M and to TCU to receive his Master's Degree in Business. On March 31, 1961 he married Charlotte Hollis and they made their home in multiple cities including Salinas, California, Arlington, Texas, Granbury, Texas and finally to Palmer, Texas in 1988. Bud served his country proudly in the United States Army.
Bud worked for Lockheed-Martin as a munitions specialist and chemist. Bud was a member of the First Baptist Church of Palmer and the Palmer Lions Club. He enjoyed gun collecting, coin collecting and crossword puzzles. Bud enjoyed life, he enjoyed meeting new people but once met you became an instant friend.
Bud leaves behind his loving family including his wonderful wife of over fifty-nine years, Charlotte Hopson; son, William H. Hopson and wife, Penni; daughter, Julie Bell and husband, Cody; grandchildren: Judson and Makenzie; his beloved four legged child, Honey along with a kaleidoscope of extended family and friends.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Palmer with Rev. Paul Gauntt officiating.
The family requests in lieu of flowers you please consider making a donation to either the Scottish Rite Hospital or to https://hes32-ctp.trendmicro.com
