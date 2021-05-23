Mr. William David Porter, Sr.
THOMASVILLE, NC William David Porter, Sr. passed away at age 70 on May 5, 2021 in Thomasville, North Carolina. William was born July 14, 1950 in Houston, Texas.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on May 11, 2021 in Thomasville, NC, and Interment was at North Lawn Cemetery, Burlington, NC. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Sharpe Funeral Home, Burlington, NC.
