William K. Welch
MARSHALL Beloved son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend William Kenneth Welch went to be with the Lord May 19, 2020 after a long illness accelerated by the Covid-19 virus. William K Bill(y) was a retired 1st Sgt, US Army and was born 22 June 1930 in Eudora, AR.
Billy was one of ten children in a close-knit family. He joined the military out of high school where he rose to the rank of First Sergeant in the US Army where his leadership was exemplary. While in the Army, he served in the Military Police, Artillery, Armored, and was First Sergeant of the Artillery Office Trainer Corps in Fort Sill, OK. He also served in other locations state-side, Korea during the Korean War, and Germany until he retired after serving at the National Guard Armory in Marshall, Texas as the NCO as well as the Liaison for death notifications for enlisted servicemen during the Vietnam era with 20+ years service.
After leaving the army, Bill moved his family to Marshall, TX. He worked as a part-time owner in a gas station, Safeway, Harrison County Chief Deputy Sheriff under N. F. Shivers, and El Chico manager. While in the Police Academy in Kilgore, Tx, he was voted as the President of his cadet class. He then went to work for Sears as salesman where he moved through the ranks to become the Sears Store Manager. His last job in Marshall was as a US. Federal Marshal for the Honorable Sam B. Hall, Jr. where he continued after Judge Hall's death until he was transferred to the US Federal Court Building in Texarkana, TX. He was living in Longview, Tx when he retired from the Marshal's service where he had been promoted to Supervisor over the US Marshals serving the Texarkana US Federal Court.
Throughout his life, Bill was a service-oriented man who was a very generous caregiver to his family and friends. He also had a very good sense of humor and was a jokester. He was a great lover of candy (millionaires) and buttermilk!
Billy was preceded in death by his parents Marvin T Welch, Sr and Jewell Beatrice McDaniel Welch. He was married to Patricia L Foreman on 11 Mar 1949 in McGehee, AR. She left this earthly realm on 8 Jun 2000. He is also survived by three children; Glenda L Bennett, William D Welch (Dianne), and Michael D Welch (Tommie). There are seven surviving grandchildren; Keryl Renea Simmons (Greg), Kenneth G Bennett (Kimberly), Michael Paul Welch (Crystal), Carrie Lynn Welch Alexander (Clayton), Jason Welch, Kathryn Welch, and Justin Welch, eight surviving great grandchildren, four great, great grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren.
Mr. Welch's survivors also include brothers, Quinan Perry Welch (Ginny), Jimmie Lee Welch (Dorothy), and Larry Welch (Kathy). Four brothers and two sisters preceded him in death; Marvin T Welch, Jr., Laford D Welch, Elmer Eugene Welch, Nina Marie Pevytoe, Betty Sue Burns, and Robert Lynn Welch. He was loved by nieces and nephews too numerous to list. Not to be forgotten are the numerous friends, co-workers, and associates he counted as a vital part of his life.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation in Carthage for their loving care and comfort.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food bank.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, there will not be a memorial service at this time. When appropriate and safe, there will be a grave-side service with military honors at the National Cemetery in Dallas, TX.
Billy was one of ten children in a close-knit family. He joined the military out of high school where he rose to the rank of First Sergeant in the US Army where his leadership was exemplary. While in the Army, he served in the Military Police, Artillery, Armored, and was First Sergeant of the Artillery Office Trainer Corps in Fort Sill, OK. He also served in other locations state-side, Korea during the Korean War, and Germany until he retired after serving at the National Guard Armory in Marshall, Texas as the NCO as well as the Liaison for death notifications for enlisted servicemen during the Vietnam era with 20+ years service.
After leaving the army, Bill moved his family to Marshall, TX. He worked as a part-time owner in a gas station, Safeway, Harrison County Chief Deputy Sheriff under N. F. Shivers, and El Chico manager. While in the Police Academy in Kilgore, Tx, he was voted as the President of his cadet class. He then went to work for Sears as salesman where he moved through the ranks to become the Sears Store Manager. His last job in Marshall was as a US. Federal Marshal for the Honorable Sam B. Hall, Jr. where he continued after Judge Hall's death until he was transferred to the US Federal Court Building in Texarkana, TX. He was living in Longview, Tx when he retired from the Marshal's service where he had been promoted to Supervisor over the US Marshals serving the Texarkana US Federal Court.
Throughout his life, Bill was a service-oriented man who was a very generous caregiver to his family and friends. He also had a very good sense of humor and was a jokester. He was a great lover of candy (millionaires) and buttermilk!
Billy was preceded in death by his parents Marvin T Welch, Sr and Jewell Beatrice McDaniel Welch. He was married to Patricia L Foreman on 11 Mar 1949 in McGehee, AR. She left this earthly realm on 8 Jun 2000. He is also survived by three children; Glenda L Bennett, William D Welch (Dianne), and Michael D Welch (Tommie). There are seven surviving grandchildren; Keryl Renea Simmons (Greg), Kenneth G Bennett (Kimberly), Michael Paul Welch (Crystal), Carrie Lynn Welch Alexander (Clayton), Jason Welch, Kathryn Welch, and Justin Welch, eight surviving great grandchildren, four great, great grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren.
Mr. Welch's survivors also include brothers, Quinan Perry Welch (Ginny), Jimmie Lee Welch (Dorothy), and Larry Welch (Kathy). Four brothers and two sisters preceded him in death; Marvin T Welch, Jr., Laford D Welch, Elmer Eugene Welch, Nina Marie Pevytoe, Betty Sue Burns, and Robert Lynn Welch. He was loved by nieces and nephews too numerous to list. Not to be forgotten are the numerous friends, co-workers, and associates he counted as a vital part of his life.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation in Carthage for their loving care and comfort.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food bank.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, there will not be a memorial service at this time. When appropriate and safe, there will be a grave-side service with military honors at the National Cemetery in Dallas, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.