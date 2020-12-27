William Marc Davidson, Jr.
MARSHALL Beloved husband, cherished father, treasured brother and friend, William Marcus Marc Davidson, Jr., age 66, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Longview, Texas. Marc was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 25, 1954 to William Marcus Davidson, Sr. and Betty (Attaway) Davidson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Betty Davidson; and his sister-in-law, Syed Davidson. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Cheryl Brown; his daughter, Lana Davidson; his stepdaughter, Claire Nichols; his brother, Jeff Davidson; his sister, Tracie Amox and her husband, Johnathan; as well as a host of other special family and friends.
Marc was employed with Center Point Energy for 40 years as a Lead Technician. He had a big personality and loved to talk and tell jokes to make people laugh. Marc was an avid bird hunter and loved to travel, especially to Colorado. He was a great dancer and loved dancing to all types of music with the love of his life, his wife, Cheryl.
A time of visitation will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will directly follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. William Rusty Rustenhaven, III officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.meadowbrookfh.com
