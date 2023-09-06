William Olen Hughes
MARSHALL — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and pillar of our family, William Olen Hughes, who left this world on August 31, 2023. He was 71 years old.
William was born January 15, 1952, in Beaumont, TX to J.C and Betty (Cox) Hughes. From an early age, he exhibited a strong work ethic, determination, and a deep sense of responsibility. These qualities would become the cornerstones of his life and the legacy he leaves behind.
On June 11, 1988, William embarked on a journey of love and commitment when he married his soulmate, Melanie. Together, they built a life full of love, laughter, and unwavering support for one another. Their bond was a testament to the enduring power of love.
William not only committed his life to his wife, but to her two young daughters from a previous marriage, Brandy and Melissa. The role of father came natural to him, and he loved his daughters unconditionally. As a father, William was the embodiment of devotion and selflessness. He poured his heart and soul into raising his girls. He was not only their provider but also their mentor, confidant, and the steady guiding hand that helped them navigate life’s challenges.
William had an unbreakable bond with his grandchildren Bryan, Wyatt, Jaxon, Sophia, and Grace, who were the apple of his eye. They were his sidekicks, and he was their partner in mischief. He relished every moment spent with them, whether it was telling stories, sharing snacks, or simply offering his unconditional love and support. His presence was a constant source of joy and comfort in their lives.
William was known for his generosity, kindness, and willingness to help others in need. He was an active member of The Knights of Columbus, supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, and his passion for dancing. He spent many days on his tractor listening to music and enjoying nature. He found solace and joy in life’s simple pleasures.
William’s passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate to know him. He leaves behind his loving wife, Melanie Rose Haydel Hughes, his cherished children, Brandy Lynn Granier Ayers and Melissa Ann Granier Beecham. His grandchildren, Bryan, Wyatt, Jaxon Ayers, Sophia, and Grace Beecham. Sons through love, Alvin Ayers and Phillip Beecham, His brother, J.C Hughes Jr. (Beverly), his sister, Pat Flanagan (M.D.- deceased), and many nieces and nephews. As well as a wide circle of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Clarence (J.C.) Hughes and Betty Lou Cox Hughes.
A memorial service to celebrate William’s life will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 4pm with a rosary preceding at 3:30 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, 410 N. Alamo, Marshall, Tx. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or Boys Scouts of America (checks payable to BSA Troop# 210 and mailed to Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church).
As we say our final goodbyes, let us remember William not with sadness, but with gratitude for the love, guidance, and inspiration he brought into our lives. His legacy of hard work, devotion, and unwavering love will forever be cherished. May your memory forever be etched in our hearts, and your spirit continue to guide us.
Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
