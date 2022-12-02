William Oliver Baldwin
MARIETTA, GA — William Oliver Baldwin passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 following an accident at his parent’s home. Will was born in Houston, Texas on October 1, 1982 to Pendleton G. Baldwin Jr. and Patricia W. Baldwin. He was a graduate of The Walker School in Marietta and earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Georgia, where he graduated magna cum laude from the Honors Program and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He worked in investment banking and telecommunications and had recently founded an outdoor apparel company.
Will loved his family and friends. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, his love of stimulating conversation, and his loud laugh that came so frequently. Will’s true passion, though, was adventure. His free time was dominated by marathons, bike races, and all-night treks through the mountains. Among his many trips, two of his favorites were the month he spent sea kayaking in Prince Williams Sound, Alaska and backpacking the famed Torres del Paine “O Circuit” in Patagonia, Chile.
He is survived by his parents, brother, Travis P. Baldwin and his wife, Catherine of Dallas, Texas and their children, Hailey, Claire and Gaines, who Will cherished and showered with love. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:30 pm at East Cobb United Methodist Church which is located at 2325 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA,30062. A reception at the church will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, his family has established a scholarship at The Walker School in his name and would appreciate any donations be made there (thewalkerschool.org/give noting the Baldwin Memorial in the comments).
Will was also a strong supporter of the National Marrow Donor Program, having donated his own bone marrow in his 20’s to save the life of a critically ill twelve-year-old girl. Please consider support of or participation in this program in Will’s memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com for the Baldwin family.
