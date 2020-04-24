Willie Gene Whitaker
MARSHALL Willie Gene Whitaker was born on November 29, 1934 in Longview, Texas to John Eugene Whitaker and Willie Aaron Powell Whitaker. He died from complications caused by the Covid-19 virus on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas.
Willie Gene joined the Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Longview, Texas at an early age and later joined St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, Texas. He was an active member of the church until he became ill and was no longer able to attend church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and reached the 4th degree.
Willie Gene graduated from Ned E. Williams High School in Longview, Texas as the valedictorian of his class in 1952. He continued his education at Butler College in Tyler, Texas and later transferred to Wiley College in Marshall, Texas. He graduated cum laude with a Bachelor's of Science degree in social science in 1961. Next, he studied at Steven F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Willie Gene became the first black African American to earn a master's degree from the university in 1966. He earned a Master of Science degree in education, specifically in school administration. Then, he studied at East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas, which is now Texas A&M University. He earned his second Master of Science degree in social science in 1974.
Willie Gene believed in education and hard work. He began his teaching career in 1962 in Mount Pleasant, Texas where he taught social studies. He was also the football and basketball coach. He taught social studies in Shreveport, Louisiana from 1965 to 1969. Since Willie Gene had been a police officer in Longview, Texas and Marshall, Texas, he decided to become a police officer in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a teacher during the day and a police officer at night. Later, Willie Gene became a professor who taught black history at Wiley College from 1969 to 1975. He continued to be a hard worker by doing two full time jobs until he retired from the police force in 1987 as a lieutenant. Willie Gene left Wiley College in 1975 and became a versatile educator in the Marshall Independent School District. He was a language arts teacher at Price T. Young School. Later he became a teacher at Marshall High School. He was in charge of the SAC Program (In School Suspension). He also became an assistant principal at David Crockett Elementary School, an assistant principal at Marshall Junior High School, a principal at MAC (Marshall Achievement Center). He served as a director of discipline for Marshall Independent School District until he retired in 1998. Willie Gene Whitaker definitely left a lasting mark on education during his prolific career as an educator.
Willie Gene was an active member of many educational and law enforcement organizations. He was a life member of Stephen F. Austin Alumni Association. He was an active member in the Marshall Little League Baseball Association for many years. Willie Gene was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity for 40 years.
In 1954, Willie Gene married Evelyn Margene Reddic in Longview, Texas. They had two children, Lina Jean and Felton. In 1958, Willie Gene married Faye Joyce Helton in Marshall, Texas. They had two children, Angela and Carlos. Willie Gene and Faye were married for 61 years.
Willie Gene was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Whitaker; mother, Willie Aaron Whitaker; brother, Clyde Whitaker; sister, Frankie Beall; daughter, Lina Jean; granddaughter, LaShundra Whitaker. He is survived by his wife, Faye; daughter, Angela Whitaker of Longview, Texas; son, Felton Whitaker and wife, Derenda of Cedar Hill, Texas; son, Carlos Whitaker and wife, Adora of Brooklyn, New York; sister, Sharon Thomas of Fort Worth, Texas; sister-in-law, Gwendolyn O'Neal of Marshall, Texas; brother-in-law, Malcolm Helton and wife, Karen of Marshall, Texas. Willie Gene leaves behind a host of family members who were dear to him, including grandchildren, Bryce Whitaker of St. Albans, New York, Zahra, Adia, and Noa Whitaker of Brooklyn, New York, Shandra Whitaker, Felton Whitaker, Jr., Sterling Whitaker, Donovan Whitaker of Dallas, Texas, Sedrick Whitaker of Cooper, Texas, Johnathon Elmo of Dallas, Texas, Ronnie Elmo and wife, Trivonda of Dallas, Texas, and Donnie Elmo of Austin, Texas. Willie Gene is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
His family would like to thank the following employees of Marshall Home Care Hospice for their compassion and care of Willie Gene: Angie, Vernita, Vernessa, Norma, and other wonderful employees who took good care of Willie Gene. His family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Christus Good Shepherd Hospitals in Marshall, Texas and in Longview, Texas. A very special thank you to the nurses in the ICU at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas who cared for Willie Gene, talked to him, and held his hand when his family could not. Their compassion is greatly appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. Chinyelu Ofodile of Albany, Georgia who is the sister-in-law of Carlos and Adora Whitaker. Dr. Ofodile took so much of her precious time to research treatments for Covid-19. She offered suggestions to Willie Gene's doctors and kept us informed about his condition.
In lieu of sending flowers, you may send donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 410 N. Alamo Blvd. in Marshall, Texas 75670 https://stjosephmarshall.org or to American Diabetes Association at WWW.diabetes.org
A private burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
