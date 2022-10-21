Willie J. Roach
MARSHALL — Willie June (Bubba) Roach, 72, was born on September 1, 1950. He was the oldest son and the second oldest child born to Jimmy and Darline Taylor Roach. He attended Green Star Elementary School and H. B. Pemberton High School. Willie was a hard worker, having started work in the hay fields at twelve years of age. Still a youth, he worked as a bellhop at Hotel Marshall. He later worked at Marshall Manor Nursing Home, Thiokol and American Norit. After his retirement he was employed at Tyson Food in Carthage, TX until his death. Willie united with the Center Hill Freewill Baptist Church at a young age. His true passion in life was spending time with his family. He loved to play dominoes, watch the Dallas Cowboys, and style his hats. Willie was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Loretta Johnson Roach in April of 2001. Willie was preceded in death by his twin sister, Beatrice Roach, who died at birth; his parents; his wife; his daughter, Selena Roach; son Craig Hodge; sister, Mamie Jewel Henderson, and brother, Gerald Roach. Willie Roach died October 12, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory: daughters, Shaun Gaston and Markesha Montgomery; brothers, Edward Roach, Laywon Roach, Lynn (Wanda) Roach, Larry (Cheryl) Roach, Stacy Roach, Doug (Yulanda) Roach; sisters, Jimmie Marie Faggett, Nettie Roach, Nay Roach, Mendy (Thomas) Ford, and Traci Sneed; one aunt, Ernestine Rusk; sister/cousin, Carolyn Williams, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Center Hill Baptist Church, Marshall, TX. Interment; Center Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
