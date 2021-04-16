Willie J. Taylor
MARSHALL Willie J. Taylor, affectionately known as Bubba, entered eternal rest on March 28th, 2021. He was born February 5, 1948, the fourth son of the late JT and Ethel Green Taylor. He grew up in Harrison County and was a member of the St. John Baptist Church. He graduated from Job Corps in San Marcos, Texas where he became a professional chef and later a truck driver. He leaves to mourn his passing a son, Keith Taylor and grandson, Bradley Stewart, both of Houston; four sisters, Hearease Moore, Helen Johnson and her husband Londell Sr., Willia Fisher and Riddie Taylor Jones; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be 1 pm Saturday at Black's Funeral Home Family Center, Marshall.
