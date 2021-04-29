Willie James Hudson, Sr.
MARSHALL A Celebration of Life for Willie James Hudson, Sr. will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Texas and Louisiana Association Building. Viewing 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Black's Family Center. Interment will be in Rosehill Gardens Cemetery.
Willie James Hudson, Sr. was born to the late L.D. and Marie Hudson, his life journey began December 6, 1949. He was called to rest April 23, 2021.
He was a 1968 graduate of H.B. Pemberton High School.
He is survived by his children: Isha Miller, Willie Hudson, Jr., Megan Hudson and Alexia McPhail; Grandchildren: R.J., Marius, Mariya, and Aaron; Siblings Phillip (Theressa) Hudson, Sr., Mary S. Chalmers, Annye (Richard) Fisher, Shirley (Robert) Sanders, Clarice Hudson, Herman (Cynthia) Hudson, Sr. Sister In-Laws: Minnie Hudson, Ora Hudson and Betty Davis. Arrangements are entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services (903) 693-3611.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.