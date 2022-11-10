Willie Jean Birmingham
MARSHALL — Mrs. Willie Jean Birmingham was born January 3, 1929 in Coldspring, Texas to Willie and Edna Perry. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Douglas Woolfolk, Dolphus Collier, Chester Perry, Lester Perry, Altha Davison, Col. Mervin Perry and Dr. Ervin Perry.
Jean graduated valedictorian from Phyllis Wheatley High School in Houston, Texas and magna cum laude from Prairie View A & M. She met and married Edwin LaVern Locke and to that union was born her son, Gene Locke. But, tragically, her husband’s unexpected death made her a mother and widow at 18 years of age.
Leaning on faith and family, Jean started her teaching career in Goodrich,Texas. She met Roy Marshall at Prairie View. They married and to that union was born her daughter, Rhonda Marshall Newhouse.
Jean taught business in the Marshall Public School System for 36 years, impacting the lives of hundreds of students. She had a way of helping students believe in themselves and their own abilities, irrespective of their academic credentials.
Jean later met Samuel “Sam” Birmingham in Marshall, Texas. They married, and to that union, Sam brought two daughters, Janice Birmingham Williams and Cheryl Kaye Birmingham Robertson(deceased), who became her own. The Birminghams soon became pillars in Marshall’s politics, business and civic affairs. They operated one of the first Black owned businesses in downtown Marshall. Sam and Jean were both elected to the Marshall City Commission. She was the first African American woman elected to leadership in city government. Her stewardship was instrumental with various projects, including getting Marshall recognized as an “All American City.”
Over the years, Jean worked with numerous organizations, including Marshall NAACP, Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Harrison County Historical Museum, Top Ladies of Distinction, League of Women Voters, and New Town Association. Governor Ann Richards appointed her to the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct, serving 1993 to 1999.
Jean was an active church member all her life. At Galilee Baptist Church in Marshall she served in various capacities, including Superintendent of Sunday School. She also worked with mission organizations and the Prayer Troopers of Marshall. After moving to Houston, she joined Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.
Jean is survived by Gene (Aubrey), Rhonda (Fred) and Janice (Raymond) and a host of grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. Jean’s soft spoken demeanor and her flowing love caused her grandchildren to name her “Precious.” So appropriate a name to one who gave tirelessly of herself while enriching the lives of those around.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 12 noon at the Julius S. Scott Chapel, Wiley College, 711 Wiley Avenue, Marshall, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to either:
Gene and Aubrey Locke Civic Engagement Endowed Award - University of Houston
https://giving.uh.edu/gift/ or mailed to University of Houston System, Gift Processing and Records, P.O. Box 867, Houston, TX 77001-0867
Rhonda and Frederick Newhouse Endowment - Prairie View A&M University
https://giving.pvamu.edu/Birmingham or mail to Prairie View A&M University, Office of Development, P.O. Box 519, Prairie View, TX 77446
