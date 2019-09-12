Willie Kelly "Chew" Taylor

Willie Kelly Choo Choo Taylor
MARSHALL Willie Kelly Taylor affectionately known as Choo Choo entered eternal rest on September 4, 2019. Choo was born September 5, 1954 to the late J. T. and Ethel Green Taylor. At an early age he became a member of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Marshall High School Class of 1975, and he was employed by Lewis Funeral Home until his health failed.
He leaves precious memories for his 7 children, Willie Henderson and Courtney Taylor of Longview, Kerrie Taylor of Tyler, Ramod Roberson and Lee Taylor of Marshall, Sha'Kashavar Taylor of Dallas, and Da'Tarvion Taylor of Huntsville; 23 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; his siblings, Hearease Moore, Willie J. Taylor, Helen (Londell Sr.) Johnson, Riddie Taylor Jones and Willia Fisher; he also leaves a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday September 13, 2019 from 6-7 pm at St. John, 1149 Blocker Rd, Marshall. Homegoing Celebration will be 1 pm Saturday at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Steven L. Harris will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at the St. John Cemetery. All condolences can be sent to blackscarthage.com.
