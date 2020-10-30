Willie Mae Lias McCoy
MARSHALL Funeral Service for Willie Mae Lias McCoy will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2 Family Activity Center, Marshall, Texas. Interment Rosehill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Family Hour 6:00 PM-7:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Black's Family Center, Marshall, Texas. Mrs. McCoy was born August 24, 1935 and passed away October 26, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Carthage and Marshall (903) 693-3611.
