Williette Michelle Jones Hurd
MARSHALL Wednesday, November 22, 1978 was a very special day in Marshall, Texas. The Marshall News Messenger even reported the blessed arrival of triplets to Willie and Katie Jones. Entering this world was a beautiful girl, Williette Michelle, escorted by brothers Willie Edward and William Michael. This rare occurance was the talk of the town and seeing them grow up and flourish brought joy to the community. Whenever they were photographed, their parents usually arranged them in birth order which place Michelle in the center of attention. She was born a diva with a big smile and deep dimples.
Her public education was through the Marshall Independent School District culminating with graduation in 1997. Shen the attended Kilgore College to obtain a Medical Assistant certification.
She met Jeremy Hurd and their friendship led them to marriage. On September 3, 2003, they became husband and wife. No children were born to this union. They were blessed with a goddaughter, Ariah Harris. Fatfat is loved just like their child.
Williette Michelle Jones Hurd departed this life on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Michelle is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Katie Jones, Sr.
Cherishing many loving memories are: Her Husband, Jeremy Cinqvain Hurd; (2) sisters, Wilbert (Willie) Conner of Duncanville, TX and Zantheria Jones of Marshall, TX.; (2) brothers, Willie (Charlene) Jones of Marshall, TX and William (Sheuna) Jones of Arlington, TX.; Goddaughter, Ariah Harris; (2) aunts, Peggy Bell of Marshall, TX and Hallet Johnson of Desoto, TX; (1)Uncle; Rickey Eaton; best friend LaKreecia Fisher and mother in law, Sherel Hurd. (1) niece, Katelynn Jones; (4) nephews, Shimar Jones, Tyler Leonard, William Jones, Jr. and Christian Jones.
The Glorious Triumphant Celebration will held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM and Viewing will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. All services will held at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2, 2200 Pemberton Street, Marshall, TX. Interment will be in Algoma Cemetery North. Final Arrangements entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage, TX (903)693-3611.
