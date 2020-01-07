Winston Bruin Humphrey
BRIGHAM CITY Winston Bruin Humphrey passed January 1st, 2020 succumbing to the effects of ALS.
Winston was born August 16th, 1940 in Linden, Texas. He moved to Brigham City, Utah in 1961 where he met his wife Karolyn of 57 years. They raised 4 children together.
He retired from Thiokol Corporation after 42 years and eventually coordinated their monthly retirement dinners. During his retirement he learned to sew. He enjoyed making pillow cases, aprons and quilts. He loved volunteering. He volunteered for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah and spent his time at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge where he met people from around the world. He loved his wife, his older brother Earl and his family. Above all, he loved kids. He loved to tell stories, an audience and show-and-tell.
Winston is proceeded in death by his parents, his sister as well as his brother and sister-in-law.
He is survived by his wife Karolyn, his son Kleigh (Ali) Humphrey, daughters Heidi (Mike) Lange, Amy (Mike Boyce), and Lora (Dennis) London. Additional surviving family members include his brother-in-law William Kim Knudson, sister-in-law Kristi Knudson and her husband Dr. Rick Tippets and his 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10:00-11:45am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South Brigham City, Utah.
Funeral Services will follow at Noon.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to ALS, Rocky Mountain Chapter: 2305 South Presidents Drive, Suite D, West Valley City, Utah 84120.
Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com
