Winston Robinson
MARSHALL, TEXAS Winston Robinson, born in Havana, Florida on December 28, 1951, to Johnnie and Mable Byrd Robinson, was the oldest of their three children. At his home, surrounded by his loving family, Winston transitioned into eternal rest on October 13, 2020.
Winston was a devoted husband, father, accomplished professional, and a dedicated lay leader in his church.
After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Ramapo College of New Jersey, Winston began his exceptional professional career at Warner-Lambert Pharmaceuticals followed by leadership positions at Apollo Technologies, NATEC, and ACF Industries. From 2001-2010 he was Director of Planning and Community Development for the City of Marshall. He joined the Wiley College family in 2011 where he served as Director of Auxiliary Services and in 2018 was appointed as Director of Athletics, serving in that position until his passing.
Working in many leadership positions at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, he met the love of his life Cozzetta. Cozzetta and Winston married in 2002. Together, they became partners in service to their church and community.
In addition, Winston served his beloved fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, Nu Iota Chapter and supported the efforts of Theta, undergraduate chapter at Wiley College.
Precious memories of him will continue to be cherished by his wife Cozzetta and their blended family of three children; Leslie Robinson Frye of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Jewana Warren of Houston, Texas, Jason Warren of Marshall, Texas; two brothers, Kenneth Robinson of Havana, Florida, Alan Robinson (Sharon) of McDonough, Georgia; three wonderful grandchildren, Louis Cannon Frye, Montana Warren, Aidyn Page Warren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home are scheduled for Mr. Robinson at 1 p.m. Sunday on October 18, 2020, at Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel, Wiley College Campus; Marshall, Texas. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens Cemetery Marshall, Texas. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is limited seating at the funeral service. All persons attending must wear a face covering or mask.
