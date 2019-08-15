Woody Cupples
MARSHALL
Woody Cupples, 77, Marshall, Texas, went to be with his heavenly father on August 12, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Mr. Cupples was born to Millard Cupples and Katie Williams Cupples in Urania, LA. Mr. Cupples and family moved to Marshall prior to his 7th grade school year. Mr. Cupples graduated from Marshall High School in 1959. While competing for the Mavericks, he excelled in basketball and baseball, serving as co-captain of the basketball team and starting pitcher for the baseball team. Woody led the district in scoring in basketball in his extraordinary career. Following his graduation from high school, Woody turned down a college scholarship to stay home to care for his father who was battling cancer. His love for athletics, particularly baseball and softball remained strong and he played with several semi-pro teams. Woody played softball several nights a week on several teams, the closest to his heart being the Marshall Stars. While playing for the stars Woody made life long friends like Tommy Finley, Wayne Lloyd, Sam Park, and Mike Courtney. In later years, Woody enjoyed playing golf with his sons and friends at Oaklawn Golf Course, particularly his Medicare Group. Woody served in the U.S. Air Force in Tampa, Florida during the Vietnam war. He returned home to work for the City of Marshall in Purchasing and later as Water Billing Manager. He worked at Johnny Williams, Thiokol, and Southwest Meter (now Underground Utilities). A special thanks goes out to Charles Nickerson, Doug Young, and Larry Doorman for support during his illness and treatment. Mr. Cupples married the love of his life, Mary Alice Jones, in 1966. Woody was blessed with 2 sons, Tony and Don Cupples. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Marshall; son, Don and wife, Lori of Woodville, Texas; nephew, Lloyd M. Poe (Susan), Barrett and Vanessa, all of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Jessica Stephens (Jeff), Sadie, Paisley, Macy, Ellie, all of Kilgore, Courtney Wofford (Clint), Maverick, all of Chandler, Texas, Max Thompson of Longview, Shawn Cupples, (Morgan), Kaylee, Kelon, all of Arlington, Tiffany Heath, (Ryan), Brantley, all of Atlanta, Texas, and Misty Foley of Marshall. Mr. Cupples was preceded in death by his son, Tony; his parents; his in-laws, Faye and Lee Jones; and sister and brother-in-law, Lloyd and Laverne Poe. Pallbearers for the service will be Judd Jones, Ty Lair, Jeff Stephens, Clint Wofford, Max Thompson, and Wayne Hunter. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Sunday School Class of Central Baptist, the Medicare Group of Oaklawn Golf Course. A time of visitation was held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Vincent of Central Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the Gideons, or as Woody would have wished, take a kid to a ballgame or sponsor a kid to play a sport. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
Woody Cupples, 77, Marshall, Texas, went to be with his heavenly father on August 12, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Mr. Cupples was born to Millard Cupples and Katie Williams Cupples in Urania, LA. Mr. Cupples and family moved to Marshall prior to his 7th grade school year. Mr. Cupples graduated from Marshall High School in 1959. While competing for the Mavericks, he excelled in basketball and baseball, serving as co-captain of the basketball team and starting pitcher for the baseball team. Woody led the district in scoring in basketball in his extraordinary career. Following his graduation from high school, Woody turned down a college scholarship to stay home to care for his father who was battling cancer. His love for athletics, particularly baseball and softball remained strong and he played with several semi-pro teams. Woody played softball several nights a week on several teams, the closest to his heart being the Marshall Stars. While playing for the stars Woody made life long friends like Tommy Finley, Wayne Lloyd, Sam Park, and Mike Courtney. In later years, Woody enjoyed playing golf with his sons and friends at Oaklawn Golf Course, particularly his Medicare Group. Woody served in the U.S. Air Force in Tampa, Florida during the Vietnam war. He returned home to work for the City of Marshall in Purchasing and later as Water Billing Manager. He worked at Johnny Williams, Thiokol, and Southwest Meter (now Underground Utilities). A special thanks goes out to Charles Nickerson, Doug Young, and Larry Doorman for support during his illness and treatment. Mr. Cupples married the love of his life, Mary Alice Jones, in 1966. Woody was blessed with 2 sons, Tony and Don Cupples. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Marshall; son, Don and wife, Lori of Woodville, Texas; nephew, Lloyd M. Poe (Susan), Barrett and Vanessa, all of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Jessica Stephens (Jeff), Sadie, Paisley, Macy, Ellie, all of Kilgore, Courtney Wofford (Clint), Maverick, all of Chandler, Texas, Max Thompson of Longview, Shawn Cupples, (Morgan), Kaylee, Kelon, all of Arlington, Tiffany Heath, (Ryan), Brantley, all of Atlanta, Texas, and Misty Foley of Marshall. Mr. Cupples was preceded in death by his son, Tony; his parents; his in-laws, Faye and Lee Jones; and sister and brother-in-law, Lloyd and Laverne Poe. Pallbearers for the service will be Judd Jones, Ty Lair, Jeff Stephens, Clint Wofford, Max Thompson, and Wayne Hunter. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Sunday School Class of Central Baptist, the Medicare Group of Oaklawn Golf Course. A time of visitation was held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Vincent of Central Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the Gideons, or as Woody would have wished, take a kid to a ballgame or sponsor a kid to play a sport. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.