Zora Ervin Patty Jr
FORT WORTH — Zora Ervin Patty Jr., 90, passed into eternity September 10, 2021 in Ft. Worth. “Zep” was born and raised in Marshall. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, then graduated with honors in three years from East Texas Baptist College. His accounting career began in Fort Worth at Stanolind Oil and Gas, which became Pan American, then Amoco. His next posts were in New Orleans and Tulsa before embarking on a long career overseas. He oversaw finance at a chemical plant in Antwerp, Belgium. After an assignment in Chicago, he spent five years in Islamabad, Pakistan, running finance and administration. Next came four years with Gulf of Suez Petroleum Co. in Cairo, Egypt. Lastly, he worked 10 years as Manager Finance and Administration for Amoco Trinidad Petroleum Co. in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Nearly killed during a bloody coup in Port of Spain in 1990, he retired, moving to Fort Worth in 1991. Preceded in death by his wife Phylliss, he is survived by daughter Cathy Breschini. A small graveside service was held Sept. 24.
