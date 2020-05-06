Throughout the pandemic, local businesses have had it rough. Closings, furloughs, restrictions ... you name it, they have dealt with it over the past two months. But in Marshall businesses have been shown all kinds of love and have also done their part to show the community they appreciate their support in return.
In March, a secret supporter, or group of supporters (we aren't entirely sure), made sure that businesses knew they were loved by some really elaborate chalk art drawings.
Many locally owned businesses arrived to their stores, prepared to take on a new day only to be welcomed by chalk art on their sidewalks.
No one seems 100 percent certain and though the newspaper staff tried to uncover who the artist was (we have a pretty good idea who may be behind it), one overwhelming feeling was brought to the surface: gratitude.
“It brightens your whole day,” East Texas Office Supplies business owner Stella Alexander said. “It’s terrific that someone thinks that much of us.”
Businesses that were “attacked” with kindness include both Sullivan and Meadowbrook Funeral Homes, East Texas Office Supplies, the downtown Main Street Office, Central Perks, Pietro’s, Joe Pine’s Coffee Co., Cajun Tex and The Marshall News Messenger office.
Each saying was personalized and showcased a theme for the businesses. For example, Pietro’s stated ‘We love Pietro’s’ and featured some pizza and wine glasses.
At Joe Pine’s Coffee Co. small coffee mugs were drawn on the sidewalk. The newspaper received an 'extra extra read all about it.'
Going on a bear hunt, and finding Easter eggs
In late March, Marshall businesses provided provided some entertainment for the kiddos by hosting a citywide scavenger hunt.
Students along with their families traversed through Marshall at a safe distance, many from their cars, to spot teddy bears during the hunt. The bears had completely taken over the downtown area ... stopping for a bite to eat at the Blue Frog, galavanting though downtown stores and even stopping to catch up on the latest news at The Marshall News Messenger office.
The idea was brought to life by Marshall ISD’s Jessica Scott who had seen other towns doing similar things to entertain students and took the bear by the fur so to speak to bring it into Marshall.
Blissmoor Valley Ranch and the Weisman jumped on board so their bears could be counted too honestly because it’s fun, Billie Bradbury of Blissmoor Valley Ranch said.
According to Bradbury, her boys and their grandma found 29 bears on their hunting expedition.
The Smith family, including Addie, Ashley and Eddie, were hard at work on during the hunt finding all the bears they could. The family had found 123 bears and big sister, Addie, 9, was marking them down as they traveled the Marshall roads.
Feeding those who are on the front line
As time progressed with the pandemic feeding those on the front line became extremely important to local businesses. Not only did they use the opportunity not only to show their support for first responders, healthcare workers and essential employees, but also to give a boost by utilizing local eateries.
In mid-April, Bear Creek Smoke House made two special deliveries to Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall delivering catered meals to the hospital staff.
Fidelity Communication’s in Marshall paid for the meals, with Bear Creek preparing and delivering them to 120 hospital staff members.
Traci Rogers Event and Catering Coordinator for Bear Creek Smokehouse, said that Alpine Church of Christ also placed a catering order with the store for 190 meals for the staff at Longview Regional Hospital.
“Our owners, Robbie and Tracy Shoults, are members of that church and they were asked because the church really wanted to work to help feed the staff there,” Rogers said.