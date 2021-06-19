Someone wisely said, “Being a father is the most important role I will ever play and if I don’t do this well, no other thing I do really matters.”
As we approach Father’s Day this year, it would be a great thing if being a dad could be raised back to its proper importance. Our society seems to revel in dumbing down fathers. Television glorifies a world of sissy men that cannot lead to save their lives. Children are portrayed with more wisdom than the father. We probably cannot change Hollywood, but men need to not allow culture to keep them from being a real man.
Men are to be the leaders of the home in spiritual things. Wives and children should allow men to be the spiritual leaders. Dad, your family needs to see you in church. They need to see you reading your Bible and praying. They need to see God in your life, so they will feel the need of God in their own lives. The Bible tells us,“Fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”
If your father is living, let him know what he means to you. You would not be here without him. This writer is thankful for a Dad who took time for him, prayed with him, and guided him. Let your father know that he sincerely affected your life.
Psalm 12:1 says, “Help, LORD; for the godly man ceaseth; for the faithful fail from among the children of men.” Let us make this prayer ours on Father’s Day. Pray that God would help us see men raised up who would serve the Lord. Pray our churches fill with great fathers. Pray our homes continue to be led by good dads. May the godly man continue forever!