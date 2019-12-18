Most efforts to rehome dogs and cats in Marshall focus on local adoption, but some dogs have traveled long distances to find their place; from the West Coast to the Northeast and points in between. How does this happen?
Jana Hernandez, Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) Pet Foster Program Coordinator, has greatly expanded the use of internet resources to find homes for fostered dogs.
Jana enters dog profiles into nationwide search databases: Petfinder (petfinder.com), Rescue Me! (rescueme.org), and Adopt A Pet (adoptapet.com). While most people use the databases to see what animals are available in their own communities, occasionally an entry comes to the attention of someone in San Antonio or Houston, or even in another state.
Social media is another important tool for matching animal and adopter. In addition to the adoptions that are arranged directly through Facebook, it’s not unusual for an adopter to take home an animal from an adoption event after first seeing it on Facebook. Facebook is key in arranging transport. A shelter in Upstate New York saw posts about code red conditions in Marshall’s shelter, and November’s transfer of nine Marshall dogs to them was the result. The dogs arrived on a Friday, and were all adopted by the following Monday.
The vast majority of the cats and dogs that are adopted either from the shelter or through FOMA’s adoption program become beloved pets and family members. Sometimes they become something more.
Willow was taken directly from the shelter by Monty Hutson of For Veteran’s Sake Foundation to train as a service dog for Liberty City resident Tim Clanton, a Korean War veteran. Monty says that Willow has brightened Tim’s world. The process of training with her, especially among other veterans with service dogs, has been very uplifting for him.
Cruz was adopted through FOMA two years ago by Adeline Christy, of Bossier City, La. Though Cruz was still a pup, Adeline, a diabetic, says he might have saved her life the first night she brought him home.
Cruz woke her in the middle of the night and kept her awake. She began to wonder if she’d made an unwise choice. Eventually, realizing she felt unwell, Adeline checked her blood sugar and found it was dangerously low. It wasn’t a fluke. Cruz continues to alert her when he senses Adeline’s blood sugar is too high or too low. He even fetches her blood testing kit on request.
Any series of columns about animal welfare in Marshall and Harrison County would be incomplete without mention of one individual who accomplishes amazing feats of rescuen. Vicki Brooks, known by all as Miss Vicki, started out 14 years ago picking up strays in her own neighborhood.
A dog or two here and there turned into a cascade. Bit by bit, she put together a network of rescue organizations throughout Texas, and beyond. With that in hand, she has managed to place cats in Alaska and dogs in Canada. A litter of 16 puppies was recently transported to Michigan. She has also been known to successfully nurse puppies with parvovirus back to health. For this year alone, she estimates she will have rescued 300 animals. Miss Vicki has 13 dogs and nine cats of her own. Add in a few foster animals, and leaving home to go to work takes logistical skill. Everything in her life revolves around her rescue efforts.
Rewarding as it is, all of this takes a toll, both financially and emotionally. Aside from an occasional donation, she foots the bills herself. In spite of all of her successes, she is haunted by the ones she couldn’t help.
Miss Vicki is one of many people whose lives will be improved by a shelter better able to deliver positive outcomes for area animals.
And who knows how many Willows and Cruzes will be found among the strays?