Local government and business leaders are drawing up their wish lists for next year’s legislative session. And there’s plenty that lawmakers could do for the Fort Worth area when they go back to work in January.
But between the coronavirus pandemic, a recession-shocked budget and general uncertainty about future needs, many of those wishes may go unfulfilled. If the Legislature does no harm to local government and schools, that may constitute victory for Tarrant County and the region.
The pandemic casts a pall in several ways, but in practical terms, it will probably limit how much legislation lawmakers can even consider. Given the danger posed by indoor gatherings, House and Senate committees won’t be able to have many hearings on bills, so they probably won’t take up the myriad of issues, large and small, that they usually do.
Two immediate priorities must be helping small business and protecting school funding.
Any significant financial help will have to come from Washington. But Texas can help ease the pain for small business in particular. The state should look for ways to lift tax and regulatory burdens for such firms as much as possible.