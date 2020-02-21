When Gov. John Bel Edwards drew fire for his failure to fund a new teacher pay raise in the proposed new state budget, his political opponents were quick to cry treachery.
After all, the governor is a close political ally of teacher unions, who strongly backed him in his two successful campaigns statewide.
But what is the underlying story?
One of Edwards’ critics rightly points out that we’ve created a mess in school finance in Louisiana, and it’s going to take a lot more than state pay raises to deal with the undeniable problem of academic performance in classrooms.
Conrad Appel, a former GOP chairman of the Senate Education Committee, pointed out on The Hayride website some of the complications — even as he also rather gleefully noted the governor’s ingratitude to his old allies.
Teachers are not state employees, Appel noted, and local school boards — the actual employers of teachers — have the authority to go to their voters and raise taxes for their workers.
“The school boards want autonomy, but with autonomy must come accountability,” Appel said. “And the only real accountability is when the school board must go the people for whatever funding it needs.”
We agree, and there are sound financial reasons for locals, not the state, to act on teacher pay.
When the state pay raise of $1,000 was granted last year, we noted then that it was not nearly enough. In some parishes, local leaders have stepped up with more significant increases.
Led by the Jefferson Parish School Board and Superintendent Cade Brumley, voters agreed to tax themselves to increase teacher pay, more than the state’s raise and with provisions provided to target increases on difficult-to-fill positions.
This kind of well-crafted proposal could help teacher pay increase elsewhere, but as Appel noted, that takes local leaders providing schools that are effective and successful for their communities.
There are always going to be many demands on state funding.
Besides teacher salaries, better preparation for the youngest children — something that Edwards proposed funding increases for this year as well as last — is also going to help make schools more effective, too.
In the abstract, one should not crowd out the other, but in the realities of the budget, some things have to give.
And if the GOP critics of Edwards call it treachery, their leaders are at the same time deviously acting to derail the revenue estimates developed by nonpartisan professional economists — thus keeping money out of Edwards’ hands.
When it comes to treachery, whose hands are clean at the Capitol?