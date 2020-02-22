The New York Times
“I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country,” President Trump said on Tuesday.
The alarming thing is that he’s right. The nation’s founders put the president in charge of the executive branch, which is tasked with enforcing the law. That is a remarkably broad power, and it can be easily abused. So it’s worth asking: What does Donald Trump understand the law to be?
Well before the events of the past week, Mr. Trump supplied a pretty good idea: The law is something that applies to his adversaries, not to himself or his friends. He regularly turned to the courts to harass and intimidate employees, critics and contractors. But when it has come to his own perceived advantage — whether he was violating federal fair-housing laws to keep black renters out of his apartment buildings, playing shady games with his tax returns, sexually assaulting women, defrauding students of his “university,” raiding his own charity, buying the silence of alleged mistresses on the eve of an election, running his global business empire out of the White House, or thwarting the will of Congress by using foreign aid to advance his re-election — Mr. Trump has always seen the law as just another set of rules to be bent, if not broken.
Americans, meet your chief law enforcement officer.
Mr. Trump has claimed that the Constitution gives him “the right to do whatever I want.” His lawyers have argued in a federal case involving his tax returns that a sitting president cannot even be investigated. They have also, in a head-spinning assertion of executive authority, dismissed any efforts by Congress to hold the president and the executive branch accountable — even in an impeachment inquiry — as “constitutionally invalid.”
On Tuesday, the president granted clemency to a rogues’ gallery of, well, rogues — including the former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich (extorting a children’s hospital and trying to sell a Senate seat), the disgraced junk-bond trader Michael Milken (multiple counts of tax and securities fraud) and the former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik (tax fraud and lying to the government).
The White House claimed that Mr. Trump’s mercy reflected his deep concern with excessive criminal sentences. If so, he has an interesting way of showing it. The American justice system is rife with examples of inequity, but being too tough on white-collar criminals.
If there is anything useful to draw from Mr. Trump’s degradation of the rule of law and the powers of his office, it’s that he is exposing a critical vulnerability in the Constitution’s design, which anticipated presidents behaving badly, but not this badly. To be fair, the founders did include two backstops to guard against a lawless chief executive: One is impeachment. The other is a quadrennial election.