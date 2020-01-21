The Dallas Morning News
Yesterday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and in his honor we should set aside a moment to reflect on the question and promise of America.
Thanks to King’s courage, his moral vision, his willingness to suffer for a larger cause, his genius for organizing and for seeking results over symbols, the question of what it means to be an American today is different from what it would mean had he never lived as the leader of one of the greatest movements in human history.
He died a martyr and lived as an agent of human freedom and dignity.
The America King inherited and the America King left behind are radically different places. The legally codified racism, oppression and brutality that marked America before the civil rights movement are erased now in the letter of the law, even if they echo and echo loudly in the culture that remains.
King would have anticipated this fact and understood that the human experiment playing out in America is a perpetual project. His Christianity — present in all he wrote and spoke — recognized human beings as both fallen and savable. He believed that we can and must work toward the perfection of the soul even if we understand that perfection is impossible in this world.
And just as individuals might work on their own goodness and decency, so a society must work to be “more perfect,” as the framers of the Constitution worded it in a different context.
The American experiment, in King’s view, was about that ongoing work. He was one of the workers, a molder of a more just and equal and decent society.
The central tenet of the American experiment, and really the democratic experiment, is that people are not made to organize themselves into perpetually warring tribes and factions.
The promise is that, in a democracy, a plural people can live together in harmony and prosperity in a system where each voice matters.
King believed in that possibility. He believed in the American experiment, even as he viewed it in the unsentimental light of a man who had experienced its oppression, its contradictions and the consequences of the lies about humanity that had made slavery and segregation possible.
Nevertheless, he believed.