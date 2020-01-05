State Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Sulphur, said study commissions or task forces are often formed by the Legislature as a way to “kill” bills.
Thankfully, this wasn’t the fate of a task force that was looking into whether riverboats should relocate onto dry land. The end result has produced a game-changer for the local gaming market.
The 18 months spent on the task force was one of the most rewarding and transparent times in Johns’ legislative career, he said. Feedback was received from all sides, and recommendations came from that.
The effort eventually helped create Act 469, which allows riverboat casinos to relocate their gaming operations on land within 1,200 feet of the berthing facility. The Legislature approved it in 2018.
Last week, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved Eldorado Resorts’ plan to build a $112.7 million casino on land next to the Isle of Capri riverboat casino. Eldorado assumed ownership of the Isle in December 2017.
It’s the first riverboat casino in Louisiana to take advantage of the new measure and a huge step for Southwest Louisiana and the gaming industry statewide.
What does this mean for the property? There will be more than 45,000 additional square feet of gaming space, 117 more slots, seven more tables and a new VIP lounge in the high-limit area.
The Isle of Capri riverboat has been a local gaming destination for years, but upgrading property can only help attract new customers.
The land-based casino’s planned amenities aren’t all about gambling. Jeff Favre, Isle of Capri vice president and general manager, said the property will have seven restaurants, including a Brew Brothers restaurant, noodle bar, food hall and an upgraded steakhouse.
Another unique feature is the restaurants will have lakeside views, something that is lacking with current attractions in the area.
While 22 existing marine-based jobs will be lost, Favre said the land-based casino is projected to increase overall jobs by 9% and generate roughly 300 construction jobs.
The plan set forth by Eldorado and approved by the gaming control board sets the standard for other riverboat casinos looking to relocate onto dry land. Ronnie Jones, board chairman, said he was impressed by the details and scope of the plan.
The new casino could be finished by May 2021.
Moving the Isle’s riverboat operations to land is a good move for the area. It will be interesting to see if riverboats in other markets follow suit.