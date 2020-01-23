Weather has a lot to do with the success of production agriculture and it has been that way since time began. This year 2020 is off to a good start weather wise and the advance predictions say that we can expect the temperatures during the next few months to be some 10 percent warmer on the average and the moisture to be adequate. This information works well for discussion over a cup of coffee, we will “deal with the weather when it happens”.
Right after New Year’s Day there were requests for the Lone Star (feed and fertilizers) 2020 Planting Guide. It is an annual publication of the feed and fertilizer company headquartered in Nacogdoches, Texas.
The guide usually arrives the latter part of next month, but the gardeners who care, are into planning at this time of the year.
The guide is useful and interesting as it provides suggested 1st date to plant for spring plantings and fall plantings….seeds to plant per 100 feet….planting distance….days before harvest….yield per 100 feet….and average days of harvest. It is a calendar for the months February through September and the zodiac signs. All that is on a legal size sheet printed on both sides. I will let you know when the 2020 guides arrive.
“Faith is like a roll of film: it develops best in the dark.” Adrian Rogers
“In any age, the person who howls that the younger generation is “going to the dogs” is barking up the wrong tree.” William A. Ward
A salute to our Harrison County Agent Matt Garrett for setting up the informational meeting schedule for the first quarter of 2020, that provides information, inspiration, how to do sessions, that will benefit all who will attend.
You will notice we are seeing more meetings that are for “multiple counties and/or communities”. The informational meetings are varied and interesting. A good example is the Marshall Beekeeping Class for beginners, sponsored by the Marshall and Longview Beekeeping Associations.
The first class has already been held (January 18th), the next meeting dates will be February 1st, 15th and 29th. The size of the class is limited, call Beth Derr at 903.-777-8636 to get more details and if another session is planned. The cost is $60.00 per individual or $100.00 a couple. The meetings are held at the Marshall Fire Station (community room), 601 South Grove Street, Marshall, Texas. The interest in beekeeping is nationwide and is a great boost to agriculture and gardening interest as the bees are our best pollinators.
With all of the “good days” we have had so far this month, have you applied your Bayer Tree and Shrub Insect Control? Simple to use and gives yearlong protection to the plants treated.
This is an excellent systemic that is so beneficial and simple to use that many of us miss the opportunity.
You will notice the difference in the treated trees and shrubs and it is not an expensive treatment.
Have you treated your cattle for lice? Our weather is beneficial to our pastures but it is also beneficial for lice. Don’t wait for your animals to start “rubbing (they itch)” before you treat for the blood sucking insects, they will infect cattle of all ages. Excellent controls that can be sprayed, injected or poured on. Wait no longer treat for them now.
TODAY….THIS MORNING….9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon …a seminar will be held at the Extension Service Meeting Room on the south side of the square to provide the needed training to have a Food Handler’s Certification to sell “homemade foods, cakes, cookies, jellies and etc. from you home, farmers markets, in stores to sell to the public.
The cost of the program is $25.00 and you must have the training and the certificate. Call 903-935-8413 now, the call should have been made yesterday, but many times there are exceptions.
Our 4-H and FFA Livestock Exhibitors are represented in many of the big livestock shows over the next couple of months, plus many animals will be shown at jackpot shows across the area.
Plan on attending the Waskom Ag Boosters Fish Fry and Auction on February 13, 2020 at Waskom High School Cafeteria, a good time will be had by all.