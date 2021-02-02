By News Messenger staff
Black History Month is a time for all of us to step back and recognize the number of contributions made for the development of our country by Black citizens, even before we first became a nation.
This is not the only time out of the year that the Marshall News Messenger hopes to highlight these achievements, but rather, we choose to focus on these throughout the month of February as a way to highlight contributions of these community members.
For too long, the accomplishments of people of color in this great nation have been overlooked.
In 2020 we saw once again, the needless deaths of Black citizens at the hands of the police. Here in East Texas we felt this, with protests circling the Historical Harrison County Courthouse starting in June, protesting the untimely death of George Floyd. And as we all know, Floyd was not the only person.
But throughout all of this pain and loss that we have seen in 2020, one thing stood out above the rest; the excellence of our Black leaders here, in our own community.
We have seen Black men and women fight for equality, work to clean up the streets of our towns, create places for our children to go when they need someone, raise money to fight the statewide food crisis, and so much more.
We have amazing Black leaders in our local governments, who volunteer their time to help create a Marshall that we can all be proud to call home. Black business owners who worked through a deadly pandemic to provide us the resources that we needed to continue going forward. Black health care workers, public service employees, mothers, teachers, pastors and friends, all who stood together to make our little slice of this country better than it was before.
We want to honor all of them this month, and to do so we are planning a continued special coverage beginning Sunday, and running throughout the month of February.
On Sunday this week, we will run our special Black History Month coverage, where we highlight our local leaders and our own personal history here in Marshall. Additionally, each Sunday on our Living page, we will have stories highlighting local Black excellence, leadership, pride and history in our community.
In closing, Black lives matter, they always have and they always will.